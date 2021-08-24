New Delhi: Here we have brought to you today’s interesting piece of news. Now, India has its first “highest” herbal park at Mana in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The stunning park is situated at a height of 11,000 feet and was inaugurated on Saturday at Mana Village, which is situated close to the Indo-China border. Keep scrolling for more details.Also Read - Patanjali mega food park: Centre to give 15 days more time

The Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjiv Chaturvedi said, according to PTI, the park will help conserve various medicinally and culturally important alpine species, and facilitate a study on the propagation of these species, as well as their ecology. Also Read - Patanjali to review decision over food park project after assurances from UP CM

The park has been developed on an area that is spread across three acres which has been given by the Mana Van Panchayat by the Research Wing of Uttarakhand Forest Department. Reportedly, it took three years to develop this park under the Central Government’s Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme. Also Read - Food park project: UP CM reaches out to Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna

The interesting aspect of this park is that it has around 40 species that are usually found in high-altitude alpine areas in the Indian Himalayan region.

The park has been divided into four sections. The first section will contain species that are associated with Badrinath (Lord Vishnu), which will include Badri Tulsi, Ber, Badri Tree, and sacred tree of Bhojpatra.

The second section has been dedicated to Ashtavarga species, which is a group of eight herbs that are found in the Himalayan region, which are Riddhi (Habenaria Intermedia), Jeevak (Malaxis Acuminata), Vriddhi (Habenaria Edgeworthii), Kakoli (Fritillaria Roylei), Rishbhak (Malaxis Muscifera), Maida (Ploygonatum Cirrhifolium), Ksheer Kakoli (Lilium Polyphyllum), and Maha Maida (Polygonatum Verticillatum).

These species are, reportedly, the most important ingredients of Chyawanprash.

The Chief Conservator also stated that the third section will have Saussurea species and include Brahmakamal (Saussurea Obvallata) which is also the state flower of Uttarakhand. Other Saussurea species at the park include Nilkamal (Saussurea Graminifolia), Phemkamal (Saussurea Simpsoniana), and Koot (Saussurea Costus).

The fourth section will have assorted alpine species including Meethavish, Ateesh, Choru, and Vankakdi, all of which are medicinal herbs and are in great demand, Chaturvedi added.

(With PTI inputs)