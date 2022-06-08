New Delhi: NFT, metaverse are the latest buzz words in town. But ever imagined how this technology will appear when amalgamated with art? The India/UK Together Season Culture by British Council is the answer to it. A jamboree of art, technology and education, the season was launched on June 8. Brimming with life and hues of vigour, the event witnessed a colourful tableau of some artists who exhibited some of their ingenious futuristic works. The exhibits of the artists were indeed thought provoking and inspiring. Exuding vibes of togetherness in culture, the event was a sneak-peak on what is to expect of the 10-month long season.Also Read - What is Assam's Baikho Festival Celebrated by Rabhas For Good Harvest And Rain?

The artists hail from different walks of life and displayed there years long hard work. With emphasis on inclusivity and accessibility, the artist ensured that their work could reach the masses.

This initiative is going to bring together artists from variegated backgrounds on a platform where they collaborate and integrate with technology. Divided by borders but united by art, the community of artists will come together to create inventively, bring out unique perspectives, and communicate innovatively.

What is the Season of Culture?

Celebrating India’s 75th anniversary, the Season of Culture is an endeavour to nurture India-UK bilateral ties. Academy and Grammy award winning composer A. R. Rahman was announced as the Season Ambassador.

The season shall be a showcase of breadth of diversity. It aims to build on the British Council’s work in India and strengthen India-UK collaboration in the areas of Arts, English and Education. The Season of Culture will enable collaborations between emerging artists and arts organisations from both nations, acting as a platform for greater artistic exchange, global opportunities and exposure.

The Season collaborations across art forms will foster creative expression and will be distinguished by the use of digital innovation in the arts. Rowan Kennedy, Deputy Director India, elaborated how this season is about supporting and enabling development of creative economy.

Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council stated that “these artist collaborations will juxtapose art with social dialogue, exploring shared global challenges such as environmental sustainability, inclusion, gender equality and accessibility, and empowering young leaders of the future through the arts.”

Duration of the Season

It is a 10-month long journey where artists will display their innovations with technology across cities in both countries. The Season of Culture will continue up till March 2023. The advent of COVID 19 had created a drastic shift from the offline to the online mode which hit the economies at nuanced levels. Therefore, technology plays a key role in the season as well.

Artists Collaborations

Over 1,400 artists will showcase their collaborations to millions of audiences across India, Britain, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, through a wide array or arts such as theatre, dance, visual arts, literature, music, architecture, design, fashion, tech-art, and new media art.

Various artists from the two nations were selected by the merit of their applications. In a bid to enable the artist, skill building, digitial skills and network building were amongst some of the key factors.

Delhi to Derry: music festival, Experiments in transmedia storytelling, Future Fantastic: An AI Art Festival for the climate crisis, Govandi Arts Festival, Language is a Queer Thing: An India-UK Poetry Exchange, Ziro Focus Metaverse were some of the artistic showcase at the launch. These intriguing and enthralling installations were all about unique perspective on art amalgamated with technology like metaverse, NFT etc. This event thus marked an onward journey towards a beautiful vision for tomorrow.