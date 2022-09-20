Heritage sites on currency notes: Living in a capitalist world, monetary transaction is something we deal in everyday of our lives. The world runs on the monetary time. But have you ever looked at the rear side of Indian currency notes thoroughly? There are some of India’s greatest monuments printed behind back. Did you Google or just checked your wallet? Natural response! See it? Don’t worry if you don’t have all the denominations. We have enlisted them right here.Also Read - Temples In Delhi-NCR You Must Visit During Navratri 2022

Since always, Indian coins and notes have something the country is proud of on its currency notes. the new denominations have some of the greatest architectural marvels you can now add to your bucket list. Currently the Rs 2000 denomination has the image of the Mars Mission satellite, one of the proudest moments in the history of Indian science.

KONARK SUN TEMPLE – Rs 10

” Here the language of stone surpasses the language of human”- Rabindranath Tagore.

Basking in the sun’s glory just by the shores of Baby of Bengal, stands elegantly the famous Konark Sun Temple in Odisha. It represents chariots of the Sun god, Surya of the Indian mythology. A paragon of great architecture it was built around the 13th century. Its 24 wheels are decorated with symbolic designs and it is led by a team of six horses. The engineering dexterity of this UNSECO World Heritage sites is marveled by the world. As per the legends associated with it – it was built in over 12 years by almost 1200 artisans.

HAMPI – Rs 20

Once a capital of the Vijaynagar empire in 1500cAD, Hampi is a treasure trove of heritage. A peak into the history of Southern India, Hampi was considered as the second largest city in the world. As a rite of passage, a lot of it has been brought to ruins but still is thronged stories, Another, UNESCO recognised world heritage site, there are about over 500 monuments in the city waiting for all its visitors to be enthralled by the edifice it is.

One can also enjoy the looks of this place on a refreshing unique coracle boat ride.

ELLORA CAVES – Rs 50

Ellora Caves are one of the largest rock cut structures in the world and that makes it one of the best heritage sites in India. here are around 34 caves and cave number 16 also called the Kailash Temple is the largest amongst all. It is a double story structure that has a staircase leading to the top

is dated back to around 600 AD to 1000AD. As recorded by the UNESCO heritage site, the invaluable ensemble of 34 caves at Ellora in the Charanandri hills of western India’s Maharashtra showcases a spirit of co-existence and religious tolerance through the outstanding architectural activities carried out by the followers of three prominent religions: Buddhism, Brahmanism, and Jainism.

RANI KI VAV- Rs 100

Preserved by the UNESCO Heritage Sites, Rani Ki Vav is one of the grandest stepwells in India. It is considered to be one of the oldest stepwells and is located on the bank of River Saraswati in Gujarat. There are multiple levels with lines of carved pillars. There are roughly more than 800 sculptures beautifully engraved on the pillars and walls and are based on Vishnu-avatar themes. The craftsmanship here will just blow your mind away given the intricately chiseled designs and striking geometric patterns.

SANCHI STUPA – Rs 200

A Buddhist tale is carved in the pillars of stupas of Sanchi. The hemispherical structures are the relics of Lord Budha and his followers. Another feather in the heritage hat of India is this monument built by Emperor Ashoka. It preserves and also spreads the philosophy of Buddha.

RED FORT – Rs 500

Located in the heart of the national capital, the iconic Red Fort is printed on the back of the Rs 500 currency note. Built under the reign of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, the Prime Mi9nister of India hoists the national flag on this red brick structure on independence Day, August 15 every year.

A plethora of heritage and culture is decked on the lands of India. The abundance of its richness cannot be defined in mere words. A nation that boasts about its diversity has inexhaustible yet marvellous architectures, monuments sprawling across nooks in the country. Many of which remain less known to the public.

Which one of these have you already checked off your travel bucket list?