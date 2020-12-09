Aparna Shewakramani became an overnight sensation with her stint on Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking. Aparna, a 35-year-old passionate lawyer, travel lover from Houston now runs a travel company- My Golden Balloon. In an exclusive interaction with India.com, Aparna talks about her love for travelling, her luxury travel company, and how she plans to revive her travel business and more. Also Read - 10 Budget-Friendly Destinations To Celebrate New Years In India

Aparna started this passion project with her American friend Rob Butler. Her travel company curates city-specific guides for sophisticated and adventurous travellers. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has badly hit the travel sector, Aparna is using these months to strategize and plan for growth. “My Golden Balloon cannot run its luxury international tours at this time, so I am using these months to strategize and plan for growth and additional destinations once it is safe to travel again,” she told us. Also Read - Half Of Urban Indians Are Planning To Take A Domestic Holiday Over the Next 12 Months

Aparna is currently formulating a whole list of destinations for 2021 and she is also including India to the list. “We are also planning to go to Jordan, Kenya, and of course Bolivia. The Salt Flats are high on my own list and so many others after watching me speak about it on the show! I am certain that many others will want to join me as I lead these luxury tours once it’s safe.”

Further in the conversation, Aparna spoke about India and how the country offers so much to visitors from around the world, “I absolutely love every place I’ve visited in India. From Mumbai to Delhi to Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodphur, Agra, and Chennai, I have found each city to have its own beauty and charms. I cannot wait to show the different locations to non-South Asian travelers through My Golden Balloon tours. I believe the country is quite friendly to tourists and offers so much to visitors from around the world, “she concluded.