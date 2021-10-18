New Delhi: In an exciting piece of news for travellers across the country, Indian Railways has decided to run festive special trains ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Begin Direct Train From Udaipur to Katra | Check Full Schedule

Indian Railways Runs Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Nagpur And Pune – Bookings Start Today

These much-anticipated special trains will run between Nagpur – Karmali / Mumbai and Pune and Bhagat ki Kothi for the convenience of the travellers in peak festive season. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Good News For Passengers, Railways Plans To Convert Suburban Network To AC Trains, Ticket Fare to be Reduced Soon

The Central Railway (CR) recently announced that bookings for fully reserved special train on special charges will open today, i.e., October 18, at all computerised reservation centres and on IRCTC’s website www.irctc.co.in. Also Read - Good News! Jammu And Kashmir Gets First Tourist Village in Udhampur With Homestays

More Details

As people have already started taking to roads, sky and railways, owing to the improved Covid situation in the country, this announcement by Indian Railways only comes as a relief to travellers in the country.

According to the CR:

Railway passengers can either visit the web portal of Indian Railways or open the NTES app for details.

They can also contact RailMadad Helpline Number 139.

All passengers who are looking forward to availing the Festival Special train services have to strictly adhere to all Covid-related guidelines and protocols, issued by Central government while travelling.

Check out the complete list here:

NAGPUR-KARMALI WEEKLY SUPERFAST SPECIAL

01239 Superfast Special will leave Nagpur at 15.50 hrs every Saturday with effect from October 30 to November 20 and arrive Karmali at 14.30 hrs next day.

01240 Superfast Special will leave Karmali at 20.40 hrs every Sunday with effect from October 31 to November 21 and arrive Nagpur at 20.10 hrs next day.

HALTS: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

MUMBAI- NAGPUR WEEKLY SUPERFAST SPECIAL

01247 Superfast Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 22.55 hrs every Friday with effect from October 29 to November 19 and arrive Nagpur at 13.10 hrs next day.

01248 Superfast Special will leave Nagpur at 17.40 hrs every Saturday with effect from October 30 to November 20 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.30 hrs next day.

HALTS: Kalyan, Igatpuri (only for 01248), Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

PUNE-BHAGAT KI KOTHI WEEKLY SPECIAL

01249 Special will leave Pune at 20.10 hrs on every Friday with effect from October 22 to November 19 and arrive Bhagat Ki Kothi at 19.55 hrs next day.

01250 Weekly Special will leave Bhagat ki Kothi at 22.20 hrs on every Saturday with effect from October 23 to November 20 and arrive Pune at 19.05 hrs next day.

HALTS: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Palanpur, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari and Luni.