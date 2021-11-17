5 Stunning Postcards From Indian Railways' First Japanese-Style Pod Hotel in Mumbai

Mumbai: This one-of-a-kind initiative by Indian Railways for the passengers will be nothing less than a gamechanger in the rail travel space. You’d already know what we are talking about here – yes, the first ever pod hotel by IRCTC.Also Read - Indian Railways Gets First Pod Hotel at Mumbai Central Station | Details Here

Key Points & Stunning Postcards of This Japanese-Style Pod Hotel

IRCTC has commissioned its first ‘Pod’ concept retiring rooms at Mumbai Central Railway station, the first of its kind on Indian Railways.

This facility will be a gamechanger in passengers travel in India by rail, especially those on business trips, said IRCTC in a statement.

There will be multiple small yet ultra-modern pods or capsules to provide overnight accommodation to weary passengers.

The pods will have Wi-Fi, AC, key card access, CCTV surveillance and washrooms. According to a News18 report, Mumbai Central will house 48 pods including 30 classic ones, 7 ladies only, 10 private pods and one disabled-friendly pod.

Trivia About Pod Hotels

Did you know pod hotels or capsule hotels were first established in Osaka in the late 1970s? This was established so that white-collar employees could rest after a long hard day's work before they got back to work. It consists of basic facilities like a TV, Wifi, alarm clock and more.

How Much Will This Cost?

The cheapest pod may cost INR 999 for 12 hours, which is quite impressive!

Besides, the IRCTC sleeping pods will also feature changing areas, washrooms, lounge area and even a cafeteria. We are totally excited about this one. What about you?