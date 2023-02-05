Indian Railways Introduces Special Train To Explore Sands Of Gujarat On Wheels! All Deets Here

Home

IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways special Garvi Gujarat train will begins it maiden tours from February 28.

Gandhinagar: The land of Gujarat is all about colours, traditions heritage and not to forget the sands of Kutch. In a bid to showcase the vibrancy of this state, the Indian Railways has introduced a special railway tour-Garvi Gujarat trains that will chug through the tracks in Gujarat and let the travellers explore the jewels of this western state.

The IRCTC tourist train will depart on 28th February from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on 8 days tour all inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, Night stay at AC hotels, All meals (veg only), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

All About Garvi Gujarat Trains

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features: including

Two fine dining restaurants

A modern kitchen

Shower cubicles in coaches

Sensor based washroom functions

Foot massager

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1 st AC and 2 nd AC

AC and 2 AC The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach and also equipped with infotainment system in the entire train

Garvi Gujarat Special Train Itenerary

Tourists can also board/deboard at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera & Ajmer Railway Stations on this tourist train.

Exploring the shades of Gujarat, the special tour will take visitors across world’s tallest statue – Statue of Unity, Champaner archaeological park which is a UNESCO world heritage site, Adhlej Step Well, Akshardham Temple at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun Temple and the Rani ki Vao another UNESCO site at Patan are the major heritage treasures included in the tour itinerary.

Beside, the visit of Somnath Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadheesh Temple and Beyt Dwarka are the religious sites covered in 8 days tour. There will be two night stay in the hotels, one each at Kevadiya and Ahmedabad respectively, while the visit of places at Somnath and Dwarka will be covered in the day halt at the destination.

EMI Payment

Price range starting from Rs. 52250/- per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs.67140 per person for AC 1 (Cabin) and Rs. 77400/- Per Person for AC 1 (Coupe) t

In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with payment gateways for providing EMI payment option for breaking the total payment in small amount EMIs.