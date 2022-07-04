Indian Railways Latest News Today: The Indian railways are on a spree of introducing new and innovative developments across the railway network. In a bid to enhance train journeys, the Indian Railways has launched mission Raftaar which aims to reduce travel time between stations. Presently, the railways is working to cut short time on Delhi-Howrah route by approximately, 2.5 to 3 hours. In order to bring down the time duration of the long journey, trains will run at an increased speed of 160 kmph. Nonetheless, the curves along the tracks might pose a challenge in maintaining speed. Rajdhani Express, at present, is the fastest train and runs on the shortest journey covering a stretch of 1,5,25 km in over 17.5 hours. With the increase in speed, the journey will be completed in about less than 15 hours.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 200 Trains Scheduled To Depart On July 3. Check List Here

Mission Raftaar

This mission was embarked upon by the Indian Railways as measure to reduce travel time in train journeys across various cities in India. A lot of busy routes have been identified and work will be commenced soon on these paths. According to a report by Zeenews, it is considered as the paradigm shift for rail network development. Earlier, the highest speed approved was 130 kmph.

Highlights of the mission

Tracks readiness will be enhanced to brace for enduring high speed engines by fencing. Technology like overhead equipment modification (OEM) and automatic train protection will be implemented to ensure the process. These features in railways are already being used in foreign countries like China, Africa and some European nations as well. Speed increase upto 160 kmph has been sanctioned by the authorities. Earlier it was up to 130 kmph.

The @narendramodi govt is committed to enhance the travel experience of all the passengers. Under @PiyushGoyal ji, #MissionRaftaar of Indian Railways is determined to increase capacity creation, speed & safety. It will also generate employment for 3.6Cr Man Days in the country. pic.twitter.com/oxpH6vmp1f — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 8, 2019

Similar to this, the Delhi-Mumbai route also might experience reduction in train journeys at least by an hour. Lot of other factor are considered while making such changes. Authorities will soon bring out separate route for freight trains. This would further lead to decongesting of already busy routes in the network.