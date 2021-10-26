Mumbai: Mumbaikars can rejoice now as the Mumbai’s suburban local train services will return to their full capacity. According to a report in News18, the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) said in a joint statement that only categories identified by the government as on date are permitted to travel as per the standard operating procedures (SOP). Scroll down for more details.Also Read - THIS Varanasi Temple Leans More Than Italy's 'Leaning Tower of Pisa' - Check Interesting Facts

Mumbaikars Take Note: Mumbai Local Train Services With Full Capacity to Start From This Date

The local train services in Mumbai will begin to run at their full capacity from October 28 onwards. "The decision has been taken considering the increased flow of commuters in local trains," News18 quoted Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of CR. He further added that though the number of suburban services will increase from Thursday, the existing travel restrictions on suburban locals will remain unchanged.

Well, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the train services have remained affected since March 2020.

Other Details

The Western Railway is currently operating these services at 95 per cent capacity, which is around 1,300 services per day, as per the reports. However, the news report suggested that Western Railways’ officials hope to max out their capacity and take the daily service count to 1,367 from ongoing week.

Meanwhile earlier, the Central Railways used to function with 1,612 services on a daily basis. At present, the Central Railway is functioning with 1,686 services on a daily basis and is expected to return back to its full capacity.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government permitted the full vaccination passengers to buy monthly season tickets. Later, the Western Capacity has increased its service operation on August 16. Both Western Railway and Central Railway have added a total of 173 new services to their old figures.

Well, undoubtedly, the increase in the train services is likely to help the railways zone to cater to a larger passenger base, ahead of the festive and the wedding season.