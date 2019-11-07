Do you get frustrated every time your train gets late and you have to wait at the railway platform? We know you do. Well, from now onwards, waiting at the railway platform will be a thing of the past as the Indian Railway, in a bid to make passengers’ journey smooth and comfortable, has announced that passengers will now get real-time updates about their trains.

From the travel status of the trains to confirmation of berth, cancellation of the trains, and route diversions, the Indian Railway will provide each and every information to the passengers.

The information became public after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “SMS service makes train journey more comfortable and enjoyable. Railways’ SMS service alerts passengers in advance about the change in their booking status, delay or cancellation of trains.” The tweet came on August 4 this year. Below, you can see the video of the features of this service posted by Mr. Goyal.

SMS service से train journey अब हुई और भी सुविधाजनक व सुखद: Railways’ SMS service alerts passengers in advance about the change in their booking status, delay or cancellation of trains. Watch what all does the service entail and how is it keeping the passengers informed. pic.twitter.com/T4AZkve3nQ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 5, 2019

The Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) will be providing these messages to the passengers that would include pre-chart SMS alert, post-chart SMS alert, rescheduling, cancellation, delay, restoration, diversions, and short termination of the train, reservation confirmation, and SMS alert about reaching the destination. This is to ensure that the passengers do not miss getting off at their destination.