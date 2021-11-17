New Delhi: Here is an important announcement by Indian Railways for all the rail passengers. In a bid to normalise passenger services and revert back to pre-covid times in a phased manner, the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for six hours during the lean business hours of the night till November 21, the ministry of railways announced on Sunday.Also Read - Good News For Train Passengers: Indian Railways Plans to Convert General Coaches Into AC Compartments Soon | Details Here

“The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of November 14 and 15 to the night of November 20 and 21, starting at 23:30 hours and ending at 0530 hrs,” the railways ministry had announced on Sunday. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Extends Delhi-Bhatinda Trains Route | Check New Timings, And Other Details

The ministry said that this move will enable the upgradation of system data, new train numbers and other work.

The railways ministry said:

“Since a huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data is to be updated in all mail/express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimise the impact on ticketing services.”

Ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation among others to be affected

Due to this initiative, Passenger Reservation System (PRS) services like ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services, among others, will not be available during these six hours till November 21.

Besides, the ministry noted that all other enquiry services, including 139 services, will continue uninterrupted. The railways will ensure advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings.

Moreover, the Indian Railways has said it will discontinue the “special” tag for mail and express trains and revert to pre-pandemic ticket prices with immediate effect.

Please note, the Covid-related restrictions and curbs introduced, owing to the coronavirus global health scare, such as temporary restrictions on concessions, bedrolls and meal services, would continue to be in effect.

To obtain more details, visit www.irctc.co.in.

