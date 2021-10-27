New Delhi: This piece of news will definitely come across as a huge relief for old and differently-abled train passengers, as, in a bid to provide convenience for the passengers, the Indian Railways has resumed battery car service at Madurai railway junction from October 23 onwards.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: India Railways Runs 110 Special Train to Ease Festive Rush | Details Inside

Indian Railways Resumes Battery Car Service at Madurai Junction For Old, Differently-Abled Passengers

According to a report in Financial Express, the Railway Ministry has said this free-of-cost facility at Madurai railway station will benefit passengers. According to the Southern Railway zone, the battery-run car service was already available in Madurai Railway Junction during the pre-covid period. However, the facility was a paid service earlier. Also Read - Good News For Devotees! IRCTC to Run North Darshan Yatra Special Train From THIS DATE. Check Details

Later, owing to the Covid-19 global health scare, the service was suspended. But now since the Covid situation has improved overall across the country, the Indian Railways has resumed the services. Also Read - Vande Bharat Express Train on Howrah-Ranchi Route Soon | Check Timetable, Facilities, Routes

According to the Southern Railway zone’s statement, as mentioned in the report, a private company is providing this service under publicity route. The firm can display advertisements measuring 60 sq ft on the panel of the car.

Who All Can Avail The Service?

Well, it is to be noted that this free service is only available for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers and pregnant women. There are two vehicles that ferry passengers from the main entrance (east entry point) to various platforms and vice-versa.

The battery-run car is currently plying from concourse/circulating area to all the platforms of Madurai Junction as well as vice versa for the convenience of this needy category of people, the Southern Railway further added in its statement.

“We have lifts and escalators for passengers who find it difficult to climb up and down the foot-overbridges,” The Hindu quoted a railway official as saying.

Travellers take note: If you want to avail this facility, you can approach the help desk located on the station concourse. Besides, the drivers can be contacted on their mobile numbers which have been displayed at the concourse and on the platforms.