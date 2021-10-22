New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, are you looking to cancel your IRCTC train tickets? But not sure of the cancellation charges? Don’t worry. Here, we have you covered. Check out the Indian Railways rules and refund policy here.Also Read - Love Travelling by Train? IRCTC to Launch ‘Jyotirlinga Darshan’ Train Today. Check Details

Want to Cancel Indian Railways Tickets? Know These Cancellation Charges

If you cancel your train ticket, for whatever reason, the cancellation charges will be levied based on class and the time before you cancel the confirmed tickets. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Converts Express Trains Into Superfast Express | Full List Here

Basically, the cancellation policy of the Indian Railways ticket is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the cancellation charges vary as per the coach and the class of travel and they vary for AC, Sleeper, and Second class etc. Also Read - Step-by-Step Guide on How to Create a New IRCTC Account to Book Train Tickets

Notably, the cancellation charges may also vary if the tickets are cancelled before and after the chart is prepared.

What Are The Cancellation Charges?

According to Indian railways, if a passenger cancels a confirmed ticket 48 hours prior to the departure of the train,

Rs 240 is deducted for AC First Class,

Rs 200 for AC Two-Tier,

Rs 180 for AC Three-Tier,

Rs 120 for Sleeper Class and

cancellation charges of Rs 60 will be deducted on the cancellation of second seating ticket.

Also importantly, if a passenger cancels the train ticket between 12 and 48 hours before the departure of the train, then 25 percent of the ticket cost will be deducted.

Meanwhile if a ticket is cancelled within 4 to 12 hours of the train’s scheduled departure, half the money and GST will be deducted.

Note: If you do not fill the TDR online and cancel the confirmed train ticket within 4 hours of the train’s departure, then you will lose out on the entire ticket cost.

However, the railways have made the process of booking and cancellation of train tickets very convenient. Now you can easily book or cancel the tickets while sitting at home. Several people find it easy to book tickets, but get confused about the charges deducted at the time of cancellation of the confirmed tickets.

How to Cancel The Train Tickets Online?

Check easy-to-follow steps to cancel the train tickets: