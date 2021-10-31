New Delhi: The Indian Railways is all set to change the timings of some special trains originating from Western Railway according to the non – monsoon timings from 1 November. The Railways on Sunday released a press release, highlighting the details.Also Read - Mumbai Mega Block Today: Services Of These Local Trains to be Affected | Details Here

Earlier, in order to curb the rush during the rush in the festive season and provide convenience to the rail passengers, the Indian Railways introduced a special train 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train having a composition of 20 new 3 AC Economy coaches.

According to a press release, the details of Western Railway trains in which non – monsoon timings have been implemented are as under:

Train No. 09331/09332 Kochuveli – Indore – Kochuveli (Weekly) Special Train No. 09262/09261 Porbandar – Kochuveli – Porbandar (Weekly) Express Special Train No. 09578/09577 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli – Jamnagar (Bi – Weekly) Express Special Train No. 09424/09423 Gandhidham – Tirunelveli – Gandhidham (Weekly) Express Special Train No. 09260/09259 Bhavnagar – Kochuveli – Bhavnagar (Weekly) Express Special Train No. 02908/02907 Hapa – Madgaon – Hapa (Weekly) Express Special

Train No. 09487 Mahesana – Viramgam Passenger Special

The passengers must also note that the timings of Train No. 09487 Mahesana – Viramgam Passenger Special has also been revised and changed from 1 November.

Accordingly, Train No 09487 Mahesana – Viramgam Passenger Special will depart from Mahesana at 08.55 hrs instead of 09.20 hrs and will reach Viramgam at 10.20 hrs instead of 10.50 hrs.

Train No. 01684 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna Junction Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.10 pm on October 29, October 31, November 2, November 5, November 7 to arrive at Patna Junction at 03.45 pm the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 01683 Patna Junction- Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Patna Junction at 05.45 pm on October 30, November 1, November 3, November 6 and November 8 to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 09.50 am the next day.

The train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya Junction and Danapur stations en route in both directions.