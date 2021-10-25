New Delhi: Just like the good old days, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit us all hard, we may be able to enjoy pantry services, blankets and bed rolls in the trains again. Getting nostalgic already? Well, here are the latest developments.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Central Govt Employees, Salary to Increase Up to THIS Amount | Details Here

According to a report in News18, the Indian railways is likely to resume pantry services and other passenger amenities in trains soon. The report suggests that, according to IRCTC sources, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will convene a meeting next week wherein a decision on the same will be taken.

In March last year, owing to the Covid-19 global health scare and the subsequent lockdown, the railways had suspended e-catering and other services, such as providing bedrolls, blankets. Later in August this year, when the Covid situation slowly started to improve in the country, the IRCTC resumed the e-Catering services for the passengers.

On Friday, India reported 16,326 new COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths.

How Can You Place Food Order via IRCTC’s official website? Check it Out Here:

Go to IRCTC’s eCatering official website https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/

Enter your ten-digit PNR number and click on the arrow to proceed further

Select the food from the list of cafes, outlets and quick service restaurants available there

Place the order and select the payment mode. Either, you can choose to pay online or cash on delivery

Once the order is placed, the food will be delivered to your seat/berth

For the uninitiated, you can make orders from more than 500 restaurants on the official IRCTC’s eCatering website.