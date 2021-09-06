The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is putting its best foot forward to promote religious tourism in India. IRCTC has launched ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ via a deluxe AC tourists train. This is definitely a piece of good news for the devotees of Lord Shri Ram. IRCTC has launched this special tourist train to promote the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh.”Also Read - Scientists Discover a Brand New Gorgeous Island in Greenland by Chance - Here's All About The Discovery

According to a press release by IRCTC, this tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7, and cover the visit of all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama. This train was previously operated with Sleeper class only, however, the proposed tour is going to be operated in Deluxe AC tourist train having many modern features and amenities.

The tour will be completed in 17 days. Ayodhya will be a first stop where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

After Ayodhya, the next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar, the birthplace of Sita, and Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur, Nepal will be covered by road.

Post Sitamarhi, the train will move to Varanasi, and tourists will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag, and Chitrakoot.

The next halt of the train will be Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th Day of its Journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 7500 Kms in this entire tour.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism at a price of INR 82950 per person

The Package Price covers Train Journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.

To ensure the safety measures post Covid-19 in this deluxe tourist train, Covid-19 fully Vaccination is mandatory for Guests of age group 18 or above

Besides this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists having face masks, hand gloves and sanitiser.

(Inputs from ANI)