The threat of the new Omicron variant is looming large and staring alarmingly in the face of the common citizen. Despite the surge in the omicron cases, travellers are flocking to popular tourist spots to ring in the new year which has led to frightening scenes of overcrowding hill stations. There has been a spike in bookings across domestic locations in India.

According to NDTV report, From Goa to Gulmarg, there is a massive rush of tourists. Goa, a hot favourite of tourists known for its beaches and offshore casinos, hotels are expecting 100 percent occupancy ahead of new year. Foreign tourists are also expected to return by the end of the year. The emergence of Omicron variant has resulted in few cancellation but the empty spots are quickly getting filled up.

Nilesh Shah, President, Goa Travel, Tourism Association told NDTV, "Christmas and New Year has been a peak season for Goa and this year is no different. It has been quite good for tourism industry in Goa. Most of the verticals of the industry has started, even few charter flights have already landed. On 30th, we will have our first flight from Russia coming in with 500 passengers in one flight."

Not just Goa, in Maharashtra's Konkan region is also seeing many tourists exploring the area. The North East also seeing the return of tourists. Destinations like Kaziranga in Assam is seeing a spike since October, reported NDTV. Hotels and resorts are mostly sold out till the January 9,2022. Shillong in Meghalaya is also seeing tourists making a comeback.

Crowds of tourists are also visiting the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir’s popular winter destination Gulmarg. Dr GN Itoo, the director of tourism Kashmir, said that more than 120,000 tourists visited Kashmir in November alone.

“The number is expected to surge in December and January as Kashmir is becoming the ‘go-to destination’ for many travellers,” Dr said.

Tourists are now looking at domestic destinations to celebrate new year, as the wish to avoid the cumbersome International travel.