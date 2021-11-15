International Travel Update: Effective immediately, the Ministry of Health Seychelles has announced the entry of visitors from all countries, including India, irrespective of COVID-19 vaccination status. However, all travellers will be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.Also Read - International Flights: American Airlines Launches New York-Delhi Direct Flights; Defers Bengaluru-Seattle to THIS Month

Notably, there will be no quarantine requirement, minimum stay nor restriction on movement upon entry into Seychelles. Conditions for stay for children up to age 17, regardless of their vaccination status, will be as for the parent/guardian they are accompanying. Scroll down to know the complete travel guidelines.

Note! Travellers Need A Valid Travel & Health Insurance Policy

Additionally, travellers will need to submit a duly filled application for Health Travel Authorization on https://seychelles.govtas.com/ which is subject to verification and approval of the Public Health Authority. A valid travel & health insurance policy to cover COVID-19 related quarantine, isolation, or treatment.

However, all visitors will still be required to adhere to other public health measures put in place in view of the pandemic which will include wearing of face masks, social distancing, regular sanitisation, and washing of hands.

Check Out The Latest Covid Travel Guidelines

According to the latest travel guidelines issued by Seychelles, only vaccinated travellers from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are allowed entry into the country. Note that vaccinated visitors who have completed two weeks after the second Covid dose are allowed to enter Seychelles with proof of Covid vaccination.

The vaccination certificate must be submitted at the time of application for Health Travel Authorization. It’s subject to verification and approval of the Public Health Authority. Travellers must also present a negative RT-PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours before departure. There shall be no minimum stay, quarantine requirement or movement restriction upon entry. Moreover, it’s also not mandatory for children under 18 years of age to be vaccinated. They can just provide a negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure.

This move will definitely help in bringing in a lot of visitors to the country!

Good news is that you can now fly to Seychelles from India! However, keep in mind you’d have to wait two weeks after your second Covid dose to visit Seychelles. Apart from this, you are also required to upload a certificate of vaccination on the country’s Travel Authorisation portal before you travel.

Interestingly, children are exempted from this requirement but will have to present a negative PCR test result on arrival.

For more details, you can refer to the Department of Tourism travel advisory at http://tourism.gov.sc/.