The Indian Passport, Visa, and Consular centres have opened in Kuwait, thanks to BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. In Kuwait, the company has opened three centres in Kuwait City, Fahaheel, and Abbasiya, which were recently inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Mr. Sibi George. Each year, the corporation expects to process approximately 2,00,000 applications through these facilities.

Ambassador Shri Sibi George said while addressing the community during the inauguration, "Better services, better facilities is the motto that we have set for the new centers. We have also moved the attestation services to the centers, as part of our efforts to bring services closer home."

Commenting on this, Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, "We have been a trusted partner for Indian missions for over a decade now in countries like Canada, UAE, Russia, Singapore, China, Malaysia, Oman, Austria, Poland, Lithuania, Norway & Hong Kong. And it is an honour to extend our services in Kuwait as well. We have simplified the application procedure and shortened the overall application processing time for improved customer service. We hope to strengthen our relations with Indian Missions with more such opportunities."

These centres offer extra services for the applicants’ convenience, such as photocopying, document printing, online registration, photography, courier delivery, form filling, and English/Arabic typing for a cost. The entire application processing time has been streamlined and lowered thanks to these facilities. Applicants can also get attestation for commercial, personal, and educational papers at these centres.

(This is a Press Release)