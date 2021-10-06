International Travel Update: In a piece of good news for the international travellers, the German Government, in a latest move, has lifted all travel restrictions for those travelling from India. Hurray!Also Read - 5 Exciting Places to Visit in Arunachal Pradesh as it Reopens For Travellers

Well, according to a report in ToI, now people from India will be able to fly to Germany. However, travellers will have to adhere to latest Covid rules and guidelines imposed by the German government such as; travellers will still have to provide a proof of coronavirus vaccination, or a negative test result, or a proof of recovery from COVID-19. Scroll down to check latest guidelines.

According to the latest developments, as reported by ToI, travellers from India who are aged 12 years and above, will be required to show proof that they are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative, or have fully recovered from Covid-19 prior to departure, and prior to entering Germany.

Those who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, that are mentioned or listed on the website of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, will be considered fully vaccinated. Notably, a period of at least 14 days must have passed since receiving the last vaccine dose.

Other Details

Importantly, vaccination certificates for those who have been vaccinated with Covishied in India must contain the date of birth or the passport number . Reference to Aadhar number will not be sufficient.

. Reference to Aadhar number will not be sufficient. Meanwhile people who are vaccinated with any other vaccine or Covaxin, which has not been recognised by the Paul Ehrlich Institute, will have to carry a negative PCR test report, which is not older than 72 hours on entry in Germany.

Also, any visitor entering the Western European country via flight, regardless of whether they have spent time in a high risk area, will be required to provide a negative test result, or a recovery certificate, or a vaccination certificate to the airline.

Furthermore, the report suggests that, those who are vaccinated must not show relevant symptoms either. Likewise, those who are neither fully vaccinated nor fully recovered, must continue to present a negative COVID test prior to departure. Both rapid antigen and PCR tests are accepted.

Trivia: Did you know autumn in Germany is known as the Indian summer? Well, it represents the end of September and the beginning of October. Hence, it is ideal to visit breathtaking colourful sites, and the famous Oktoberfest held each year in Bavaria, Germany.

Best time to visit: There is no bad time to visit Germany, except for maybe the winter (December to February) as the temperatures range between -5 and 5°C and it is definitely not for the faint hearted!