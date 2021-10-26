New Delhi: Travellers from India can now heave a sigh of relief as they will finally be able to fly to Singapore again starting from today as the country has relaxed Covid-related travel restrictions, that were earlier in place owing to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Mumbaikars Take Note: Mumbai Local Trains to Run at Full Capacity From This Date

Travellers From India Can Fly to Singapore From TODAY

Apart from India, Singapore has announced the removal of five other South Asian countries from its Covid travel restriction list.

"We had previously announced that all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore. We have reviewed the COVID-19 situation in these countries, and all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka prior to departure to Singapore will be allowed to enter and transit through Singapore from 26 October 2021, 23:59 hours," said the Ministry of Health (MOH) advisory.

Resumption of travel for India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. All travellers with 14-day travel history to these countries will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from 26 Oct2021, 23:59 hours: Singapore’s Strait Times quotes its Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

Travellers from these countries will be subject to Category IV border measures. They will still be required to serve their 10-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities: Ministry of Health, Singapore — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

Check Latest Guidelines Here

These travellers will be subject to Category IV border measures. All travellers from Category II non-Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL)), III and IV countries will no longer need to undergo an on-arrival Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

They will only undergo an end of Stay-Home Notice (SHN) exit PCR test.

Travellers from Category IV countries/regions will still be required to serve their 10-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities, the statement mentioned.

However, travellers from these countries will be subjected to the tightest of border measures, which involve a 10-day, stay-home notice period at a dedicated facility.

On Monday, Singapore had reported 3,174 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths. The country has been witnessing more than 3,000 daily Covid-19 infections of late, as per the reports.

Meanwhile, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March 2020.