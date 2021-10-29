New Delhi: In a piece of good news for travellers from India, Poland has joined the list of countries that has recognized Covishield, the Indian variant of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - 9 Countries Indians Can Fly To If They Are Vaccinated With Covaxin | Full List Here

Indians Inoculated With Covishield Can Now Fly to Poland. Check Latest Covid Guidelines

Recently, the Embassy of Poland made an announcement that travellers from India who are inoculated with Covishield vaccine can fly to Poland without any quarantine requirements. The embassy took to Twitter to make the announcement and tweeted, “Poland has recognized #Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland.” Also Read - Hurray! Italy Finally Allows Essential Purpose Travel From India And 3 Other Countries

Check Out The Tweet Here:

🇵🇱Poland has recognized #Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the 🇪🇺European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland. — PLinIndia (@PLinIndia) October 22, 2021

When is The Person Considered Fully Vaccinated?

According to a press release issued by the Polish Government, as reported by schengenvisainfo.com, a person is considered fully vaccinated only:

If at least 14 days have passed since the last vaccine dose has been taken.

In addition, the vaccination should be issued in line with the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate and must be provided in Polish or English.

Travellers take note, all fully vaccinated travellers are exempt from the ten-day quarantine requirement.

Meanwhile a study in the New England Journal of Medicine has stated that two doses of Covishield vaccine and Pfizer are 90 percent effective and that it can prevent deaths from the new Delta variant of Covid-19.

Countries That Have Recognized Covishield

Other than Poland, countries that have approved India’s Covishield vaccine are: