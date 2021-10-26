New Delhi: Stuck in a village in southern India for nine months and unable to return to his job in Saudi Arabia, Sugathan P.R. is hoping the World Health Organization (WHO) will approve the Indian COVID-19 shot Covaxin, paving the way for his trip back. Like him, there are many Indians who are eagerly awaiting WHO’s nod for the homegrown Covid vaccine. Read on.Also Read - Australian State to Reopen Its Border to Fully Vaccinated Visitors From THIS Date

Indians Eagerly Await WHO Approval For Homegrown Covid Vaccine ‘Covaxin’ to Travel Abroad

Like Sugathan, millions of Indians have taken Covaxin and many have complained of travel struggles as the vaccine has not been recognised for international travel by several countries. Also Read - Travellers From India Can Fly to Singapore From TODAY. Check Latest Guidelines Here

“I cannot continue to remain idle here any further,” Reuters quoted 57-year-old Sugathan, who returned to Pandalam village in Kerala in January to be with his family after missing his father’s funeral last year when the pandemic disrupted flights. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Likely To Get Approval For Emergency Use Within 24 hours, Says WHO Official

“I had the option of going to Saudi and taking (additional doses of) Covishield after a four-day institutional quarantine, but I was not sure of its implications on my health,” said Sugathan, referring to AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) vaccine.

“If the Covaxin approval does not come, I will take the risk of going and taking a Saudi-approved vaccine,” he added, sitting in his spacious two-storey house fronted by paddy fields.

Latest Updates

The WHO was expected to take a final call on an emergency-use listing for Covaxin on Tuesday. As per the latest updates, WHO’s technical committee could recommend emergency use approval to Covaxin within 24 hours.

Speaking to the journalists, the global health body’s spokesperson Margaret Harris said that the technical advisory group is currently reviewing data on India’s indigenously-made vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so,” Reuters quoted Harris as saying at a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Read More | Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Likely To Get Approval For Emergency Use Within 24 hours, Says WHO Official

It has deliberated on data supplied by manufacturer Bharat Biotech since early July but has said it could not “cut corners” in making a decision.

Without a WHO nod, the two-dose Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid vaccine globally and would complicate travel plans for Indians who have taken it.

Rajan Pallivadakethil Unnunni, 59, who worked in Kuwait as a welder for two decades before flying to India late last year, has been unable to go back as Kuwait does not recognise Covaxin.

He is now struggling to repay his $20,000 bank loan selling chicken at a small stall in Kerala and making $4 a day.

“If I cannot go back to Kuwait, I will not be able to repay the loan and complete the education of my children,” Rajan told the news agency, seated on a plastic stool in front of his shop.

“I can buy a ticket to Kuwait only if the Kuwait government app shows a green signal.”

(With Reuters inputs)