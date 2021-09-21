Visiting new destinations, journeying into the unknown, or discovering places that few were privileged to see are some of the common goals that the majority of people have jotted down at one time or another. Travel can be both an escape or a chance to rediscover oneself. It also provides great opportunities to branch out and broadens horizons. Most importantly, it provides excitement, quality family time, and a break from the daily routine.Also Read - UK in Talks with India on Recognition of Vaccinated Travellers Following Criticism Over New Travel Rules

Travelling is perhaps the most productive pass-time, and this time does not always have to be spent outside the country.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had been devastating for people and financially crippling for several businesses, chief among them is the travel industry. During the nationwide lockdown, people could not travel to the next district, much less another country. However, with the increase in vaccinated people, the pandemic does seem to be under control. Given how international travel is expensive, mandates strict quarantine procedures, and how international flights have a higher chance of infection, travelers have now started looking at domestic destinations. Indians are showing a growing interest in visiting lesser-known places in India.

Why is Domestic Travel Gaining so Much Traction Now?

Discovering India: Foreigners from all over the world, especially from developed countries like the USA, the UK, etc., travel to India to find themselves, discover Yoga, understand the rich heritage and traditions, or go through a spiritual awakening. Now, Indians have also rediscovered the importance of such journeys and are trying to tap into everything this amazing country offers. India has it all in abundance, from architectural wonders, beautifully constructed temples, picturesque nature parks, and isolated hilly regions complete with waterfalls and solitary lakes. More importantly, travel payment options like provide pay-in-parts or monthly payment structure are more present in India than in any other country.

Work-from-Home is Getting Claustrophobic: Some fortunate businesses could make the transition to work-from-home and ensure business continuity during the nationwide lockdown. In WFH however, the absence of breaks, travelling time to work, and other leisures completely disrupted work-life balance. Being cooped up inside four walls and working where you live frustrated several employees pushing them towards burnout. Vacation and travel became a necessity to them. Instead of enduring the hassles and the waiting period of abroad travel, many people found their break by taking up workcations and staycations in the comfortable nature-rich places in India.

More Cost-Effective: Travelling abroad is expensive. Not to mention that the formalities to qualify for tourist visas to some of the tourist hotspots have increased. But travelling within India can provide the travellers what they seek without being too much of a financial burden. In the wake of digital India, almost every place has several secure payment options, going beyond credit and debit cards. More importantly, travel fintech companies have begun to provide flexible payment options like Post-pay, payment collected on a monthly basis (similar to EMI), and much more. These are golden resources that every ardent traveller and their family can use and utilise their vacation to the fullest.

Cathartic Experience for Revenge Travelers: The nationwide lockdown gave rise to a new breed of travellers known as Revenge Travelers. These kinds of travellers travel extensively to remote locations that are entirely off the conventional maps. They yearn to take the road less taken, to wander unencumbered, to discover something new, and introduce excitement to their lives after being surrounded by the despair of the pandemic and being forced to stay indoors. Travelling domestically, people came to realise that India houses a lot of doppelganger tourist hotspots. For example, Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan has the architectural splendour of the Great Wall of China. The similar profoundness of nature that can be felt in the flower gardens of Amsterdam and valleys of Switzerland can be experienced in Srinagar and Kashmir.

Some of the Hidden Gems of India

Naggar: A place that can be best described as picturesque. Nestled among the hills and the river Beas, this place is truly out-of-network.

Fagu: Situated near Shimla, discover the most underrated Asian town.

Shoja: For people looking to discover Indian wildlife.

Har Ki Doon Valley: Best routes for bikers, and motorcycle enthusiasts.

Jorhat: Place meant for sea adventurers.

Travel can be the singular factor that removes a person from their routine and introduces a bit of much-needed spontaneity to their life. India is the seventh-largest country in the world, and countless places need to be explored. If monetary issues are the only thing stopping a person, there are plenty of affordable options. Especially now, with the help of travel fintech companies, travel finances and expenditure can be seamlessly taken care of.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, domestic travel has seen the best uptick in years. According to a recent report, the coming years will present the biggest boom in the travel industry. More importantly, for travellers, their cost-effective options for travel are going to become more generous and more innovative. Now is the best and perhaps the most ideal time to chart an unexplored journey and discover places that have always been on bucket lists.

(Inputs by Akash Dahiya, Founder at Sankash)