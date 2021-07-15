International Travel Update: For those of you looking to travel to Canada, check out latest travel advisory issued by the the Public Health Agency of Canada. According to the latest global travel advisory, the Canadian government has continued to suspend India-Canada direct flights till July 21.Also Read - 7 Interesting Things to do in Maldives as it Opens For Travellers From India

This has been done in the wake of growing concerns over deadly Covid-19 pandemic which is in its early stages of third wave in India according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

Indians Can Now Travel to Canada Via ‘Third Country’ Route | Check Latest Travel Advisory

According to the revised travel guidelines, travellers from India will now have to fly to Canada via an “indirect route.” What does this mean? Well, this means that, now Canada will not accept the COVID-19 molecular test report from India. Therefore, the travellers have to get themselves tested for the coronavirus infection in a “third country” before they continue their journey to Canada. Also Read - International Flights: Go First Announces Flight Services to Maldives From July 15, to Operate Daily From September Onwards

For a detailed understanding, check out the updated global travel advisory issued by the Government of Canada for Indian travellers here.

As per the advisory, passengers who have previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are traveling from India to Canada have to now provide proof of a Covid-19 test conducted between 14 to 90 days prior to their departure. “This proof must be obtained in a third country before Indian travelers continue their journey to Canada. You might need to seek entry and stay in a third country for at least 14 days,” the advisory read.

Undoubtedly, the latest Covid-related travel updates of Canada have only added to the woes of travellers from India looking to travel to the country for educational, professional, medical or any other reasons.

The disadvantages of going via an “indirect route”

Some of the countries may put the travellers from India in quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days after arrival. Subsequently, this will lead to hampering their timeframe and will increase their expenses too. Hence, a waste of time and money both!

Besides, one of the other disadvantages of the “third country” route is that not all international airports in these countries have COVID-19 testing available. Therefore, the passengers might have to look out for testing facilities elsewhere after arriving in a new nation. Apart from these guidelines, Canada has advised its citizens to “avoid non-essential travel” to the northeastern part of India.

Well, Canada isn’t the first nation to put travel restrictions for passengers traveling from India. There are many countries that have restricted entry or transit for passengers arriving from India and especially for those who have previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus. If the passenger tests positive during transit, they might be quarantined or sent back to their point of departure.

Earlier, on April 22, Canada had banned all direct flights from India after COVID cases in India surged to a great degree.

