International Travel Update: Finally after so many months, Thailand has opened its border for international travellers from as many as 63 countries including India. This is due to the improving situation of Covid19 across the places. If you are planning a trip to this much preferred international destination, then check out the latest Covid-related guidelines here.

According to the latest development, fully vaccinated flyers from these countries can enter the country by air. They must have stayed for a minimum of 21 days in one of the approved countries. Notably, returning Thais and foreign residents, who previously travelled from Thailand, are exempt from this requirement as per the reports.

As Indians Can Fly to Thailand Now, Check Latest Covid Guidelines Here

You must carry a certificate of Covid vaccination (fully vaccinated) with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling.

Those previously infected within 3 months must have received at least 1 dose of an approved Covid vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to the nation.

Travellers under 12 years of age, flying with parents or guardians, are exempt from the vaccination requirement, according to a ToI’s report.

You must also carry a negative Covid RT-PCR test report no more than 72 hours before travelling (all travellers).

A confirmed payment for a 1-night stay at SHA+, AQ, OQ, or AHQ accommodation, and 1 RT-PCR test.

Besides, an insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000.

Sandbox Destinations

As per the latest guidelines, international flyers can choose from a list of 17 destinations, called as sandbox destinations. What does that mean? Well, it means that travellers will have to stay for seven nights in one of these destinations and later, they are free to move to any of the other parts of Thailand and explore the country.

Check out the list of these destinations here:

Bangkok

Krabi

Trat

Chiang Mai

Buri Ram

Chin Buri

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Phang-Nga

Phetachaburi

Phuket

Ranong

Rayong

Loei

Samut Prakan

Surat Thani

Udon Thani

All shopping venues, cinemas and theatres have also opened up in Bangkok, Krabi, Phang-Nga and Phuket. A number of major attractions have also opened up for travellers, including Bang Pa-In Palace, Chang Hua Man Royal Project, Bhubing Palace, Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles in the Grand Palace Complex, Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre and more.

Also, don’t forget to check out the official website of Thailand Tourism for detailed guidelines and requirements before packing your travel bags!