Under the UDAN scheme of the central government, India's first air taxi service has recently started from Haryana. State Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the small aircraft service and presented the first boarding pass to the first passenger of the air taxi, scheduled to operate from Chandigarh to Hisar.

Notably, Air Taxi Aviation Company is operating the aircraft service. The taxi aircraft features a total of 4 seats among which 1 is dedicated to the piolet and the other three are for the passengers. If you are thinking opting for this service will cost you too much, you are mistaken. You just need to spend Rs 1755 for 1 seat and you are all set to fly without compromising on your safety from coronavirus. This is wonderful news amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as you can choose to travel to your favourite destination without exposing yourself to too many people in a crowded bus, trains, or commercial airlines.

One of the best things about this air taxi is that it will take off at its scheduled time even if only one passenger has booked a seat and the rest are vacant. This is what makes it convenient for the people to fly in it.

Many more such services will begin from various other destinations soon. The centre has already started air taxi service between Hisar and Dehradun from January 18. Hisar to Dharamshala air taxi service will begin from January 23rd. And, services to Kullu and Shimla will also start very soon. The main aim behind this is to make the air-connectivity between metro cities and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India stronger.