Watch the sun create a rainbow of colours in the sky over this fantastic new vacation spot. Keep a watch out for an island nation brimming with vitality and a fascinating cultural past. Cordelia Cruises will embark on a historic voyage from Chennai to the international seas for the first time on June 4, 2022. It is from here that you could opt for a scintillating holiday by sea to Sri Lanka. It makes you feel like you’re in the lap of luxury, warm, and wonderful. All you have to do now is purchase your tickets and sail from Chennai to Sri Lanka on a cruise. Onboard, there are the finest cuisines, the biggest entertainment options, and all-day amusement and activities.Also Read - From App Powered Car Rentals To Virtual Queues - 6 Travel Technological Evolutions Of 2022

Choose between a two-night, three-night, or five-night itinerary, then relax and enjoy the sounds and views of the sea. Visit the alluring towns of Hambantota, Trincomalee & Kankasanturei (Jaffna) on weekdays and enjoy the beauty of the High Seas on the weekends. Also Read - Greatest Literary Show on Earth is Back! Know Everything About Jaipur Literature Festival 2022

Weekdays Sailing

Chennai to Srilanka – 5N/6D

One way: Chennai to Hambantota – 2N/3D Also Read - Skyview by Empyrean Patnitop in Jammu Becomes India's First Sustainable Tourism Destination

One way: Hambantota to Chennai – 3N/4D

Weekends Sailing

Chennai onto High Seas – 2N/3D

Keep the following things in mind:

Every crew member is double vaccinated.

A double vaccination certificate is mandatory for guests.

A negative RT-PCR report is also mandatory for guests.

All COVID protocols are being strictly adhered to onboard.

All defence personnel are entitled to discounts

Cruising is safe and in fact the safest holiday EVER! This experience goes beyond typical travel.