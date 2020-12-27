India’s first driverless train is going to start running from tomorrow, which is December 28 in Delhi. It is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the said date. Reportedly, the driverless train will be running on the 37km long Magenta Line and will cover Delhi’s nearby areas including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Bahadurgarh. Also Read - Bullet Train Likely to Launch in Phase-Wise Manner Due to Land Acquisition Delay in Maharashtra

The trial runs of this new train that were carried out by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) during the non-revenue hours are now finally complete. Also, experts have reviewed its signaling system for later implementation of the Unattended Train Operation (UTO) phase. Also Read - No Need to Change Existing Treatment Protocol: Covid Task Force Readies Plan to Detect, Contain New Coronavirus Strain

Notably, though the train won’t have a driver in the driver’s cabin, you will meet roaming attendants inside the train who will guide or assist you in case you are in need. Also, these attendants have been through the driver’s training process and therefore in case of an emergency or any glitch, they can take charge of the train and ensure the safety of the passengers.

This driverless operation has become possible only due to the new Metro Railway General Rules 2020. It will be a moment of thrill for people in Delhi who will be taking a ride in this driverless train for the first time.