Ladakh: As per the reports, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has now reopened the strategic ZojiLa Pass, that connects Kashmir and Ladakh, days ahead of schedule, a statement from the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

Touted as India's high mountain pass, Zoji La is located at a height of 11650 ft, and iprovides the vital link required between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. "It is key to operational preparedness of the Armed Forces," the statement said adding that the pass "normally closes by mid-November every year, with the onset of winters when the temperatures dip to subzero degrees and opens only by end April the next year." However, this time things were little different.

The Zojila Pass remains closed for about 150 days every year, but this time the Pass remained open for a longer period of time in 2020, and has also opened up before the scheduled date in 2021. The pass was closed for a total of 110 days this time. Already 10 civilian trucks crossed the pass and went towards Kargil, carrying essential supplies bringing much needed relief to the people of Ladakh, the statement said.

Meanwhile located about 100 km away from Srinagar, the Zoji-la Tunnel, under Zoji La pass, is currently under construction. Its work had begun back in 2018. Interestingly, the tunnel will reduce the amount of time taken to reach Ladakh. On completion, the tunnel will have a two-lane bi-directional single tube tunnel that runs for 14.2 km, reports suggested.

The tunnel will reportedly have some exclusive features such as CCTV monitoring, emergency lighting, ventilation system, and a tunnel radio system. There will also be emergency telephones, and fire fighting cabinets.