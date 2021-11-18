New Delhi: Good news is that now there’s no need to stay hungry while flying. The airline major IndiGo is all set to resume meals on-board service for flights of less than two hours of duration.Also Read - Do You Have Pets? Now Cats And Dogs Too Can Fly With You on Etihad Airways Flights

The much-awaited decision was taken after the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights. Since April 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, air carriers were not allowed to serve in-flight meals, which were less than two hours of duration. Also Read - Dubai Offers 5-Year Multi-Entry Visas For Foreign Workers - Who Can Apply, Cost And More

Finger-Licking ‘Food and Beverage’ On-Board

“Effective 19th Nov, 2021, all our customers will be able to buy ‘Food and Beverage’ on-board as well as pre-book their choice of food,” IANS quoted Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President & Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo. Also Read - Acche Din For Rail Passengers as IRCTC Promotes 'Certified Vegetarian Food' on Some Trains

“The resumption of this facility will not only help customers travelling with young children and senior citizens, but also those catching red-eye flights. We welcome this move as it indicates the sectoral progression towards normalcy.”

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft. The airline is operating over 1,400 daily flights and connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.