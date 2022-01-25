Indonesia Travel Update: In order to boost tourism in Indonesia again and also control the covid-19 cases, the officials on Monday decided to open up two islands in Indonesia that are close to Singapore.Also Read - IPL 2022 in South Africa? CSA Proposes BCCI Cheaper Hotels And Minimum Air Travel

According to the authorities, Singapore travellers can now visit Batam and Bintan islands if they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, undergo necessary tests and have insurance coverage. Before the pandemic hit, these two islands served as major popular vacation spots.

This decision follows after Bali opens for foreign tourists in October. The implementations and arrangements are yet to be made clear.

On Monday, Singapore did not announce sea route reopening and the transport authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Economic, Airlangga Hartarto, the process could take time.

Indonesia was once Asia’s covid-19 epicentre. Lately, there has been an increase in covid-19 cases, including the omicron variant. On Saturday, Indonesia reported the first two Omicron related deaths.