At present, Indonesia is dealing with a volcanic eruption. Due to this, the tourism authorities have decided to halt tourism and mining on the slope of country's most active volcano, Mount Merapi. Mount Merapi is located on the island of Java. It is the most happening and important places of tourism.

On Wednesday at night, the volcano erupted hot ash and had pyroclastic flows. It included lava, rock and gas. This led to huge issue trouble and menace as it travelled up to 5km down the slopes. Mount Merapi's lava is stated as the biggest danger level and it was raised back in November 2020.

"Dozens of light eruptions continued during the day Thursday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 2.5 kilometers down its slopes. No casualties were reported. About 253 people were evacuated to temporary shelters but they returned to the volcano's fertile slopes after the activity subsided," said Hanik Humaida, head of Yogyakarta's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

According to reports, the residents of Merapi are evacuated and asked to stay 7km away from the mouth of origin.