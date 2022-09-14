Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Pre-Wedding Venue: Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who met on the sets of Fukrey fell in love right away. The couple will soon exchange wedding vows in the presence of their loved ones. As per reports, the wedding festivities will start on September 30 in Delhi. Richa and Ali have selected a 110-year-old location for their upcoming pre-wedding festivities.

One of the locations for Richa and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities is an exclusive Delhi club; in fact, it is one of the country’s oldest clubs. The Delhi Gymkhana Club, which was founded in 1913, is one of the most popular locations in the capital city.

INSIDE RICHA CHADHA-ALI FAZAL’S PRE-WEDDING VENUE

One of the oldest clubs in India is the Delhi Gymkhana Club. On July 3, 1913, it made the transition to its current location. The Delhi Gymkhana Club’s architecture combines colonial and contemporary elements, making it the perfect location for individuals who have long fantasized about having a fairytale wedding. The interiors are ideal for both indoor and outdoor gatherings because of their soaring high ceilings, dazzling displays of lighting and chandeliers, and lovely gardens and lawns. A sizable banquet hall, a library, a ballroom, an indoor pool, and much more are all there.

The wedding festivities for Richa and Ali will begin in Delhi and end in Mumbai. On October 2, they will hold their first wedding reception in Delhi, and on October 7, 2022, they will hold their second reception in Mumbai. Richa and Ali will exchange wedding vows in a small ceremony in Mumbai, which will be attended by family and close friends.

Watch this space for further updates on Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s wedding!