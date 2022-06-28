Inside Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka: Fans are still buzzing about the grandiose and dramatic movie generated across the nation. The Prashanth Neel-directed KGF 1 and 2 turned out to be a genuine rustic entertainer, and a number of factors, including the manner it was shot and the real-world locations it used, played a part in that. The Kolar Gold Mines in Karnataka served as the location for the majority of the franchise’s filming. Learn more about the famous location and whether it is accessible to regular visitors.Also Read - KGF - Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash Movie Scores Big, Mints Rs 18.1 Crore Nett

The story of KGF, which is set in Kolar Gold Fields and is directed by Prashanth Neel, is what gives the film its moniker. The mines, which are now closed, were reportedly the second-deepest gold mines in the world. Today, KGF is a tranquil community with a number of attractions for those interested in mining, religion, or history, as well as others who are merely curious. Kolar’s well-planned city, historic but immaculately preserved Raj-period buildings and pleasant temperature entice visitors to discover this bygone age. Also Read - KGF - Chapter 1 Audience Review: Kannada Actor Yash's Movie Gets Thumbs-up For First Half of The Show

Recently a movie named KGF was released and many of you might have watched it but do you know some really amazing facts about the real KGF (Kolar Gold Fields)? Here they are: – Kolar Gold Fields is the 2nd deepest mine on the earth having the depth of 3 KM. pic.twitter.com/aSGJI57Oxa — Sanskriti Talks (@Hindu_Tradition) May 16, 2022

It’s interesting to note that Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film Salaar is also being filmed at Kolar Gold Fields. In fact, there are opinions on social media that claim this is the third installment in the KGF series as a whole. The mine that produced 95% of the Indian gold has existed for more than a century.

Is Prabhas Salaar the next franchise of KGF?

Because of the good climate and picturesque surroundings, KGF was sometimes referred to by its British residents as Little England. Beautifully built British bungalows, visually pleasing street design, and well-preserved architecture may all be found throughout the city. Try your hand at putting at the outstanding golf course built in 1885 for British miners’ workers.

From glitters to dust – Kolar Gold Field

When you go there, you can see the sizable cyanide waste from the mines that have built up over the course of about a century. Climbing the dumps, some of which are 30 meters high, gives you a haunting sense of the past. You can get a sight of the once-thriving metropolis that was home to Anglo-Indians, geologists, mine supervisors, and labourers from adjacent regions by looking at the dump machinery and the abandoned gold mine town.

Kolar in Karnataka, a historically rich destination

You might be shocked to learn that Kolar was the first city in the nation to receive electricity. In order to ensure that there would be no issues with gold mining, the British began the production of energy in 1889 by putting in hydropower facilities. This area was developed into a contemporary metropolis for convenience, with the construction of clubhouses, golf courses, and grand highways. Cyanide Gudda, a location in the Kolar Gold Fields of the Kolar district in Karnataka, served as the backdrop for around 50% of the film. The tale and the real mining are claimed to have occurred there.

Even though Kolar Gold Fields is not a popular tourist spot, add this historically rich destination to your list!