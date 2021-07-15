Male: Starting from today, travellers from South Asian countries including India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be allowed to travel to the Maldives. However, please note that tourists traveling from South Asian countries are not permitted to check-in or stay at tourist facilities in inhabited islands until 30th July 2021.Also Read - India to Resume Direct Flights With Canada? Check Details Here

The popular destination that Maldives is, here we have compiled some of the interesting things you can do at the island nation. Check them out.

Tour Around Male

While in Maldives, visit Hukuru Miskiiy or the Old Friday Mosque and the tomb of Abu Al Barakaath who is believed to have introduced Islam in the country. You can also visit the November 3rd Memorial dedicated to the heroism of 8 brave military servicemen at the 1988 Maldives coup d'état. While touring around Male, do not miss the dry fish market where lie mounds of dried tuna, jacks, snappers, barracudas… Try Boni, a coconut and honey sweetmeat; pick sea-shell and coconut artefacts that are some of the popular attractions – to satiate your true wanderlust!

Foods with a twist (if you miss your homeland!)

Are you a foodie? Isn’t travel and food one of the best combos in the world? Beyond the ordinary seafood like tuna, there’s roshi, farata, ambu asara, alooi and a melange of mouthwatering dishes to try at the island nation. For the uninitiated, the traditional Maldivian cuisine is spicy and the spices are straight out of any Indian kitchen as they include cumin, coriander, chilli, fenugreek, turmeric and so on. So, what’s a roshi? It is actually a maida (white flour) roti; farata is nothing but a parantha distorted; muggu is just another name for moong (green lentil); order ambu asara and be ready to relish a bowl of mango chutney! Also, alooi cutlet is a potato cutlet. Can it get anymore Indian?

Explore Oldest Coral Mosque

One of the popular tourist attractions, Grand Mosque is built by Sultan Ibrahim Iskander in 1658. Called the oldest coral mosque, it is built using handcrafted coral, blocks tidily stacked over each other. The stunning mosque is replete with tombs of the royal family, a sun dial and the imperial insignia chiseled in black coral. However, this is not the only mosque in Male; there are 29 others in a city that barely stretches 2.5 sq.kms. Go explore them!

Diving Experiences

Maaya Thila (Vaavu Atoll) is undoubtedly one of the most popular dive sites. It has always featured in the world top-ten list. Others in the best diving-sites list include: Cocoa Thila (South Male Atoll); Alimatha Jetty (Vaavu Atoll); Kandooma Thila (not for beginners); Banana Reef (North Male Atoll); Fish Head, also known as Shark Point and Mushimasmingili Thila, one of the best shark dive sites; Hammerhead Point (Rasdhoo Atoll); Kuda Giri Wreck; and Rainbow Reef, also known as HP Reef and Girifushi Thila among others. When in Maldives, these diving experiences are a must for the adventure seeker in you!

Explore Underwater Restaurants

The caption says it all! What better than an underwater restaurant – when you get to relish exquisite meal while dolphins swim around? Dining underwater is a must-do in the Maldives. Take our word for it! Nearly 5 metres below the surface of the Indian Ocean lies Ithaa, the world’s first undersea restaurant (Conrad Maldives Rangali Island). Other underwater dining experiences include 5.8 Undersea (Hurawalhi), the world’s largest panoramic underwater restaurant; The Sea at Anantara Kihavah; three-storied Subsix (Niyama Private Islands); M6m (OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo); You & Me (Cocoon Maldives), an ‘adults only’ resort for honeymooners and couples. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Glow In The Dark Beaches

Sounds surreal? Well, Maldives is all about everything surreal. There are very few beaches in the world that glow in the dark. Caused by weak planktons, this bioluminescent phenomena can be experienced in Maldives’ Vaadhoo or Mudhdhoo Island, located 8 kms from Male, the Maldivian capital. From Male, you can reach Vaadhoo Island by speedboat in 15 minutes. Time to experience that breathtaking view!

Fun Fishing Expedition

Hop into a dhoni, a traditional fishing out, set out into the sea in for hours of fishing fun catching massive tunas, sharks, marlin, sailfish, and the famous Maldive skipjack. A few resorts also offer evening fishing expedition where you catch your own dinner, (quite literally!)

