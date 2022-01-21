New Delhi: Passengers coming from at risk countries and testing positive on arrival in India will be treated as per protocol and not necessarily be admitted to an isolation facility, a health ministry guideline said on Thursday. The Union health ministry’s revised the protocol for international arrivals will come into effect from January 22. The other rules and requirements remain essentially the same. For arrivals from at-risk countries, it says: “…if such travellers are tested positive (on arrival), their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.”

The current rules (valid till Friday) required people testing positive on arrival from at-risk countries to be “managed at isolation facility and treated as per protocol”.

Passengers who are found symptomatic during screening “shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol”. If tested positive, their contacts will be identified and managed as per protocol.

Requirements like seven-day home quarantine, a test on eighth day and self health monitoring for another seven days will continue.

Arrivals from ‘at risk’ countries: Guidelines

Submission of sample for post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival (self-paid). Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight. If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India. Travelers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on 8th day on Air Suvidha portal. If negative, they will further self-monitor their health for next 7 days. However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol. The contacts of such positive case should be kept under home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned state government as per laid down protocol.

Arrivals from ‘non-at risk’ countries: Guidelines