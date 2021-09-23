International Travel Update: Here we have a good news for international travellers. On Tuesday, the Canadian government had announced an extension of travel restrictions on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until September 26. However, as per the latest developments, travellers will be able to fly in direct flights from India, only if they produce a negative Covid-19 test.Also Read - 'Vaccine Certification Must Meet Minimum Criteria', Says UK Government Amid India Row

"Once the restriction on direct flights expires, travellers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India to Canada," Indian Express quoted Transport Canada's statement.

Canada May Resume Direct Passenger Flights From India From September 27

Canada, as per the latest travel guidelines, said that travellers from India are required to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure.

“Prior to boarding, air operators will be checking the travellers’ test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada, and that fully vaccinated travellers have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website,” the statement added.

Note that, those who are unable to meet these requirements will be denied boarding.

“After the resumption of direct flights, travellers who are eligible to enter Canada who depart India for Canada via an indirect route will continue to be required to obtain, within 72 hours of departure, a valid negative COVID-19 molecular test from a third country – other than India – before continuing their journey to Canada,” the statement added.

For the uninitiated, earlier India-to-Canada flights were banned from April 22 this year, owing to the deadly second wave of coronavirus cases in the country.