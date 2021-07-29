International Travel Update: Now that the Covid situation has started to improve in the country, many countries have started to allow entry to travellers from India. Good news is that now Indian travellers can fly to France, as the latter has put the country on its yellow list due to decreasing COVID-19 infection rates in India, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported.Also Read - Good News For International Travellers! Singapore May Allow Quarantine-Free Travel From September

Good News For Indian Travellers! Fully Vaccinated Indians Can Now Visit France. Check Details

As France has decided to start welcoming travellers from India, the visa centres in Delhi and Mumbai have now started accepting all visa categories applications. Also, children arriving from India will not be required to get quarantined upon arrival to France. Well, that’s incredible! Also Read - Yay! 5 Countries Where Unvaccinated Indians Can Now Fly to With a Covid RT-PCR Test

However, travellers coming from India have to fall under one of the following categories in order to be permitted to enter the country:

The traveller has to be fully vaccinated with one of the European Medicines Agency authorised vaccines, such as Pfizer/ Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Vaxzevria/Covishield, and be a holder of a D-type Schengen visa valid from three to five years. Notably, seven days must have passed since the traveller received their final Covid vaccine shot. The traveller must carry a vaccination certificate, proving he/she doesn’t have any Covid infection symptoms. The traveller is unvaccinated or vaccinated with yet to be approved vaccines, including Covaxin. The traveller holds a ‘talent passport’ or is a student or researcher. However, they must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours or a rapid antigen test 48 hours before departure.

In fact, prior to France, Germany relaxed its Covid-related travel restrictions for Indian travellers, as the European Union officials, travel and tourism sector organisations, and students and employees from the concerned countries urged the German government to lift its international travel ban. Also Read - India to Press For International Travel Resumption During US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Visit

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the latest data reveals that India has reported 415 deaths caused by Coronavirus and 29,689 positive coronavirus cases. Since January 2020, the country has experienced 4,170,155 deaths, and 31,440,951 people were infected with the deadly virus.

On July 23, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 135 crore vaccine doses would likely be made available across the country between August and December of this year.