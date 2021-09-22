International Travel Update: Now travellers from India can rejoice as UK has qualified Covishield by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. According to the latest developments, the UK government has revised its travel advisory and has qualified Covishield as an approved vaccine.Also Read - Good News! Chile to Open Borders For Vaccinated Foreign Travellers From October 1. Details Here

Earlier, the UK government placed flyers from India in the category of “unvaccinated” even those who are fully vaccinated with Covishield. This drew flaks from different sections of the country, with many calling the decision “biased” and “racist”. Also Read - Planning to Visit Canada From India? Here's Everything to Know

The UK currently has a system that designates countries in ‘red’, ‘amber’ and ‘green’ list; and India features in the ‘amber list’. If a person has been in an ‘amber list’ country in the 10 days before arrival in UK, he/she has to take a coronavirus test in the three days before travelling to UK. If a traveller arrives without proof of a negative Covid test before departure, the fine is £500. After arrival, the traveller has to take a Covid-19 test on day 2.

UK govt further clarified that it still has issues regarding “vaccination certification”.

“Formulations of the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Modern Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines,” Updated UK guidelines said.

Due to the vaccine certification issue, travellers from India vaccinated with two doses of Covishield will still need to quarantine in the UK.

Notably, from October 4 onwards, there will only be a single red list of countries. For travel from countries not on the red list, the travel rules will depend only on the traveller’s vaccination status.