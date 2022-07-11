VietJet Super Deal: Ever imagined booking tickets for international travel at a budget as low as Rs 26, only? No, we have not missed on adding any zeros after 6. VietJet airlines is now offering a once in a life time opportunity wherein travelers will be permitted to book tickets at just Rs 26. The offer stands valid on all domestic and international routes. This mind-boggling (for real) deal was launched by the airlines in order to celebrate the double 7/7 day in July.Also Read - Planning to Travel Abroad? Here's The List of 10 Countries That Offer Easy E-Visas To Indians

The offer is valid on all routes arriving and departing from Vietnam with 777,777 flights ready to soar in the air. The time frame for this unique travel opportunity is from March, 26, 2023 onwards. Also Read - 8 Countries Where Indian Rupee is Stronger And Travel Won't Burn a Hole in Your Pocket

Indian passengers alert! The airlines have introduced some new routes connecting India to different parts of Vietnam and have more in pipeline as well. They will be allowed to book tickets from Mumbai, New Delhi to Hanoi, Phu Quoc, and the capital, Ho Chi Minh City. Also Read - World’s Longest Glass Bridge Opens in Vietnam as Country Goes Back to Attracting Tourists After COVID - See Visuals

Two routes connecting Delhi and Mumbai to Phu Quoc will be operational by September 2022. Also, five latest routes have been chartered so that tourists can directly travel to the coastal city of Da Nang as well. Flights from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi will fly to this city of explorers very soon.

As per Vietjet airlines, new services will operate within the third quarter of 2022. Then, about 4-7 return flights per week will be fully functional take passengers to and fro from various cities in India and Vietnam.

So, save dates on your calendars, chart out your Vietnam itinerary and grab this deal!