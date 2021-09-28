New Delhi: International commercial flights will remain suspended till October 31 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre said on Monday. According to the latest circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), scheduled international commercial flights services suspension has been further extended till 31st October, 2021.Also Read - Long Covid-19 Patients Can Experience Persistent ENT Issues

To check the spread of the Covid-19 infection, commercial international flights were suspended since March 23, 2020. Special international flights were also operating under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' since May 2020 to bring home thousands of Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The restrictions were later eased for certain countries with which India has had an air bubble arrangement during the past year. The air bubble pact between the two countries allows the operation of special international flights by the national carrier between their territories.