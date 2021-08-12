International Flights Latest News Today: As the UK has lifted travel restrictions from India, the country’s national carrier Air India has announced a flight schedule from Mumbai to London. Issuing a fresh flight schedule, Air India said in a tweet that it will operate flights 4 times a week starting from August 17. However, the airline urged the passengers to check for their eligibility before booking their tickets to the UK.Also Read - Wow! This Airline Allows Passengers to Book Cabs Mid-Air. Check Prices And Other Details

"Fly non-stop from Mumbai to London with Air India, 4 times in a week! Before you plan your travel, please ensure eligibility regarding entry into your destination," Air India said in a tweet on Thursday.

Apart from this, Air India has announced non-stop flights between India and the United Kingdom from next week. The national carrier earlier had said that it will operate 13 weekly flights connecting London with six Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar, and Kochi from 16 August to 1 September 2021.

In the meantime, India has agreed to double the weekly flights from 13 to 30 flights, after a public outcry over high fares on India-UK routes from 16 August. As per latest updates, 26 flights have been granted to Air India, Vistara has been allowed to operate four flights.

As per a report by Business Standard, the average economy-class fares on international flights operating on key routes connecting India have gone up significantly, with one way economy fare costing over Rs 1 lakh.

It must be noted that the scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries, including the UK.

In the latest development, the UK has moved India from Red list to Amber list and there has been a sudden spurt in travel demand.

While Air India and Vistara will operate flights from the Indian side, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are the UK carriers that fly to Delhi and Mumbai.

“Fly non-stop from India to London with Air India. Thirteen weekly flights to/from six Indian cities. Before you plan your travel please click on airindia.in/international travel to know more about travel guidelines to/from the UK,” Air India said in a tweet.

It must be noted that India-UK is one of the most popular international routes, having a total of 33 weekly frequencies in 2019. The frequency reduced considerably after the grounding of Jet Airways.