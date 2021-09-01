International Flights: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia, along with MoS Civil Aviation General Dr VK Singh (Retd.) and Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri Pradeep Kharola on Wednesday flagged off the international flight between Indore and Dubai after a period of 17 months.Also Read - This Dubai Restaurant Has Introduced World's First 22K Gold Plated Vada Pav at a Whopping Price | Watch

The event marked the resumption of Air India’s Indore (Madhya Pradesh) – Dubai (UAE) direct flight route. On the international route, Air India has been operating a direct flight from Indore to Dubai since 2019 which is recommencing now with this non-stop connection. Also Read - After Spending 23 Years in Pakistan Jail, Man Returns To Madhya Pradesh

The programme was organised at Devi Ahilyabai International Airport to mark the occasion. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the event. Also Read - Air India's Delhi to Chicago Flight Left Baggage of 40 Passengers; Aviation Minister Says, 'Investigate and Respond’

The flight will take off from Indore airport at 12:35 PM IST and reach Dubai at 03:05 PM. From Dubai, the flight will take off every Wednesday at 04:05 PM UAE time and reach Indore at 08:55 PM.

Air India Indore – Dubai flight schedule:

Flt No. From To Freq. Dep. time Arr. time Eff from AI0955 Indore Dubai Wednesday 12:35 15:05 1-Sep-21 AI0956 Dubai Indore Wednesday 16:05 20:55 1-Sep-21

Air India group currently operates flights from/to Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh to various destinations within India.

Apart from the Air India flight, the Union Minister also commenced budget airline Indigo’s new direct flights on the Gwalior – Indore (Madhya Pradesh) – Delhi route, strengthening the aerial connectivity of Madhya Pradesh.