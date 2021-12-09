New Delhi: Centre on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 31st January 2022. In partial modification to the earlier order, it has been decided to extend the suspend the scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India till 31 January, DGCA said in a statement.Also Read - Suriya Starrer Jai Bhim Tops The Most Searched Films, Shershaah Stands at Number Two

” In partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st January, 2022. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by DGCA,” the notice reads. “International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” the letter added. Also Read - LED TV, Refrigerator: How Civic Bodies Across India Encouraging All to Get Vaccinated With Incentives

Also Read - This Investment Firm Resumes Work From Home For Employees, Cancels Travel, Parties Due To Rise in COVID Cases

To recall, the scheduled international flights were supposed to start from 15 December, but keeping in view the nature of Omicron variant, the government has decided to hold the plan.

“In the view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course,” DGCA has said earlier.

The Modi government had suspended international flights from 23 March 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 28 countries.

Earlier today, the government had removed Singapore from the list of ‘at-risk’ countries. With this, international passengers from the nation arriving in India will not need to follow additional Covid-19 testing and quarantine measures.

The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are – European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Israel.