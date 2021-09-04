International Flights Latest News Today: Amid threats of new mutations of SARS-CoV-2 and a rising number of variants, the Indian government has expanded the list of countries to be placed under travel restrictions. In an official comminique, India asserted that people arriving in India from the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU), and West Asia will have to provide a negative RT-PCR report before boarding their flights. Additionally, passengers from these nations will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival in India.Also Read - India Resumes Flights to This Country After Four Months of Suspension | Read Details

“Considering the risk of mutations in SARS-CoV-2, we have added to the list of the UK, EU, and the Middle East more countries, including South Africa, Bangladesh and others. International travelers from all these countries would now need RT-PCR negative reports to get on flights to India and RT-PCR testing upon arrival here (India),” Times Travel quoed Rajesh Bhushan, the Union Health Secretary as saying.

Full list of countries placed under travel curbs

South Africa

Bangladesh

Botswana

China

Mauritius

New Zealand

Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, Turkey has dropped the mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement for Indian flyers who are fully vaccinated with WHO-approved Covid vaccine at least 14 days before their scheduled travel. “Passengers fully vaccinated with WHO-approved doses will be exempted from mandatory quarantine provided at least 14 days have passed since their last dose. Passengers under quarantine will undergo PCR test on 10th day”, said Turkish Embassy in a statement.

However, passengers travelling from India to Turkey or those who’ve been in India within the last 14 days have to submit negative RTPCR test done within 72 hours of departing for Turkey. “Those unable to provide a certificate will be quarantined in their residence or declared address”, it added.

Passengers travelling from India to Turkey or those who've been in India within last 14 days must submit negative RTPCR test in 72 hours before arrival. Passengers unable to provide certificate will be quarantined in their residence or declared address: Turkish Embassy, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/1SEuVcHcp4 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

On the other hand, the flight operations between India and Bangladesh resumed yesterday as a part of the Air-bubble agreement. IndiGo, Air India and other domestic airlines will be operating flights to Dhaka. “Passengers travelling from Bangladesh to India shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry). Therefore instead of a blanket restriction of 140 passengers per aircraft it is proposed that the capacity may be restricted to a specific percentage of the installed seat capacity of the aircraft (say 90 per cent or 95 per cent),” the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had said.