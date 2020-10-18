International Flights Latest News: India has bilateral air travel arrangements in place with several countries to facilitate travel for passengers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation took to Twitter to announce the travel eligibility for passengers travelling from India to Qatar and Qatar to India. This comes as both countries signed a bilateral air bubble pact, allowing airlines of both countries to operate international flights with certain restrictions. Also Read - Kerala Paying Price For 'Gross Negligence' During Onam: Harsh Vardhan on Easing Covid Restrictions For Festivals

Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. They are said to be reciprocal, which means that airlines from both countries enjoy equal benefits. Also Read - Govt For 1st Time Admits 'India in Community Transmission Stage of COVID-19 But Limited to Certain Districts'

“India has created an air bubble arrangement with the State of Qatar. This bubble is valid till 31.10.2020,” read the post. Also Read - Second Wave Of COVID-19 in India, Experts Say Possibility of it Cannot Be Ruled Out in Winters

Indian carriers and Qatar Airways are now permitted to operate flights between India and Qatar and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

A. From India to Qatar:

i. Qatari nationals;

ii. Any Indian national holding any type of valid Qatar visa and destined for Qatar only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Qatar with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger

B. From Qatar To India:

i. Indian nationals stranded in Qatar; ii. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding Qatari passports, and

ii. Qatari nationals (including diplomats) holding a valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

Indians can now travel to 17 countries including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Oman, Ukraine, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, UK, and the USA.