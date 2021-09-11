International Flights Update: Here is a piece of good news for the international travellers who are planning to fly to UAE from India.Also Read - International Flights Latest News Today: Fully Vaccinated Tourists Allowed to Visit THIS Country From October 1 | Fresh Guidelines And Other Details Here

On Friday, the United Arab Emirates said residents who had been fully vaccinated with a Covid shot approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) could return as of September 12 from a list of previously suspended countries which also includes India. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo Plans to Resume Operations at Full Capacity From December | Details Here

The decision to lift the travel ban comes as Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, prepared to open the Expo 2020 world fair on 1 October after a year-long delay due to the coronavirus global health scare. Also Read - Good News! UAE Allows Passengers From India, 14 Other Countries Ahead of Expo 2020 in Dubai. Details Here

Indians Can Travel to UAE From September 12 For This Reason

Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, is due to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give its economy a boost.

Organisers had previously said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.

Apart From India, Other Countries From Which Travellers Can Fly to UAE

Countries other than India from which residents can fly into the UAE from September 12 include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Notably, approval must be sought from the UAE government to return, and various PCR tests must be taken, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Twitter.

The travellers will have to undertake a Covid RT-PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eight day of arrival while complying with all other Covid-related precautionary measures in place.

(With inputs from Reuters)