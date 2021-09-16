International Flights Latest News Today: Amazing news for you Indian travellers who are planning to fly to UAE this season. In great relief, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday relaxed travel guidelines and COVID protocols for travellers from India ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai. This was announced by Ambassador of UAE to India Dr Ahmed Albanna on Thursday.Also Read - Fake Vaccination Certificates And Test Results Sold On Telegram For Rs 5,500: Report

Giving further details of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held from October 1 to March 31, 2022, Albanna said all Indian visitors whether they had tourist visas or work visas will be allowed to enter the UAE with eased protocols of COVID-19. Also Read - New Zealand Launches Three Mobile Vaccine Buses to Boost Vaccination Drive

He further added that the UAE has also created a mechanism to issuing visas and expediting issuing of visas to all people and foreigners to visit the Dubai Expo. Also Read - Good News: Ahead of Possible COVID Third Wave, BMC’s Sero-survey Finds 70-80% Population Have Antibodies

As per updates from Albanna, nearly 25 million visitors are expected to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai and the presence of more than 46,000 organisations from more than 180 countries is registered to do business in the event.

He added that the Expo 2020 Dubai coincides with the UAE’s 50th anniversary in 2021, marking an important milestone for the UAE.

The move to ease the travel guidelines comes days after the UAE lifted other restrictions on entry for fully vaccinated residents from September 12.

Last month, the United Arab Emirates said it will allow the return of those vaccinated fully with WHO-approved Covid-19 jabs and holding valid residence visas from 15 nations previously on the suspended list, including India.

Notably, the UAE has allowed the passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Afghanistan to enter the UAE.

Prior to this, the UAE had also announced to resume tourist visas for fully vaccinated travelers. This came as the daily number of Covid-19 positive cases continued to drop in the nation.

Latest travel guidelines to UAE: