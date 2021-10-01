International Flights Latest News Today: Hours after India imposed the reciprocal restrictions on travellers from UK, the British High Commission on Friday responded to the move and said it was working with the Central government to make the travelling process for Indians as easy as possible. The High Commission also added that it was cooperating with the Centre to recognise vaccine certification by a relevant public health body in India.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines, Caps Visitors’ Number to 50% at Worship Places | Details Here

Giving further details, the spokesperson of British High Commission in India said the UK was using a “phased approach” to resolve issues in expanding its travel policy for other countries and territories. Also Read - How International Travel Certificate Will Benefit Fully Vaccinated Travellers From India Flying Abroad

“The UK is continuing to work on expanding the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach. We are continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India,” the spokesperson for the British High Commission said. Also Read - International Flights: This Country is LATEST to Approve Covishield Vaccine For Incoming Travellers

We are continuing to engage with Govt of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India: Spokesperson of British High Commission in India https://t.co/Q7bfqKloXT — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

The high commission further added that it had taken into account the volume of Indians already travelling to the UK, be it for tourism or for education among other purposes.

He said over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30 per cent as compared to the previous year.

As per the British High Commission spokesperson, the visa applications from Indian travellers for all categories continue to be processed and one did not need to be vaccinated to travel to the UK.

He also stated that the UK was constantly reviewing visa rules throughout the pandemic to keep borders open whilst gradually and safely restarting travel.

Earlier in the evening, India imposed reciprocal curbs and said all British nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine from Monday irrespective of their vaccination status.

The move from India comes as the contentious issue relating to the UK not recognising Indian vaccine certificates could not be resolved despite holding a series of technical-level talks.

As per the fresh norms from India, all British nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to produce the result of the RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before travel.

India said the UK nationals will also have to undertake two more RT-PCR tests, one on their arrival at the airport in India and the second one on Day 8 after arrival.

As per the current Indian travel rules, airlines need to ensure negative RT-PCR before allowing passengers to board in case of those coming from the UK.